CHP reports 'drastic increase' in vehicle thefts near Jenny Lind

Officers attribute the increase in part to a social media challenge that shows how to easily steal Hyundai and Kia model cars.

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Calaveras County are reporting a "drastic increase" in vehicle thefts, specifically impacting Kia and Hyundai model cars.

The California Highway Patrol's San Andreas office posted to Facebook on Sunday warning the public to park their cars in garages, block parked cars in, and use clubs or alarms to prevent vehicle thefts.

"Most of the increase has been in the Jenny Lind and Rancho Calaveras areas," the Facebook post said. "Thieves are mainly targeting 2015 and newer Hyundai and 2011 and newer Kia vehicles based on a social media challenge that shows how easy it can be to steal these vehicles."

Investigators believe that the same person or group is committing most or all of the thefts. In some cases, officers say the key or key fob was left inside of the car creating a crime of opportunity.

Almost all of the cars that have been stolen recently have been recovered close to the location from where they were stolen. The CHP says that some of the stolen cars have been recovered in the victim's own driveway.

Officers are telling area residents to not leave keys or any valuables in their cars.

Those with information on the recent thefts are asked to call CHP San Andreas at 209-754-3541.

