Man accused of indecent exposure and sexual battery in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says

The Placer County Sheriff's Office described three incidents where Anthony Steven Rodriguez allegedly targeted his victims from his car in Auburn.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a Placer County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.

According to the sheriff's office, Anthony Steven Rodriguez targeted his victims while driving his light-colored Ford Taurus SE. The Facebook post describes three incidents where Rodriguez is being accused of these crimes.

Rodriguez gave a ride to a woman in North Auburn on June 18, according to the social media post. Law enforcement said he introduced himself as "Wicked" before parking his car near a church where he allegedly exposed himself and sexually battered her.

The post also describes Rodriguez engaging in lewd acts while filming in his parked car next to a woman near the North Fork Veterinary Clinic in Auburn on Sept. 24. He also did something similar at the Auburn Public Library during the same day, according to law enforcement.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is looking for additional victims regarding this case and asks anyone with information to call 530-889-6984.

