INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a report of shots being fired at the 8951 Mirabel Rd. in Indianapolis.

An eyewitness to the shooting confirmed to 13News the shooting took place at the FedEx facility at that address.

The witness told 13News he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots. He said looked up and saw a gunman and ducked down when he heard several more shots. The shooting witness said when he ran out of the building, he saw one person who was injured on the ground and not moving.

IMPD officers said they found "multiple victims at this time" and said they were investigating a "mass casualty shooting."

Indiana State Police shut down I-70 near the airport but it has been reopened.