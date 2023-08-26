Inmate accused of walking away from Nevada County conservation camp arrested in Fresno

His case is being referred to the Nevada County District Attorney's office for the escape charges.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An inmate was found and arrested in Fresno after he walked off a conservation camp in Nevada County more than a week ago, officials said.

19-year-old Malachi Thomas allegedly walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada City on Aug. 18. Back in May, Thomas had been sentenced in Fresno County to seven years in prison for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury with enhancements for the use of a firearm.

He was brought back into custody in Fresno on Aug. 26 and was taken to the North Kern State Prison.

Thomas' case will be referred to the Nevada County District Attorney for consideration of the escape charges.

The Washington Ridge Conservation Camp trains inmate hand crews to help Cal Fire during wildfires and other emergencies.

