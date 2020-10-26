A 'large amount' of drugs found in a Butte County Jail inmate's housing unit

Deputies believe the inmate smuggled in the drugs after a court appearance, knowing he would be taken into custody.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — After a random search of an inmate's housing unit at the Butte County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 23, deputies found a large amount of illegal drugs on and more contraband.

According to a press release, David Weston, 39, was searched by correctional officers when roughly 9.7 grams of black tar heroin, 12 packages of Suboxone strips, a prescription drug that triggers the same receptors in the brain as other opiates, and multiple unknown crushed pills were found. Weston had only recently been taken into custody during a court appearance and it is believed that, knowing he would be taken into custody, he had smuggled the drugs into the jail by hiding them inside his body.

Butte County Sheriff's Office regularly check inmate housing units for this very reason, to find contraband and weapons.

Weston was arrested and booked for illegal transportation of a controlled substance. He was also booked for illegal sales of narcotics, as it was later determined that Weston had in fact sold some of the drug to other inmates.

During the search of the housing unit, deputies also found about three gallons of pruno, an alcoholic beverage commonly made by inmates using food and other items served during mealtimes.

Another discovery was made during the unit search, a three inch bolt with a sharpened paperclip affixed to the top. It is believed that was used to apply tattoos. It is still unknown which inmates were responsible for this item and deputies are still investigating.