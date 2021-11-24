Inmate escapes from El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe, deputies say

38-year-old, Ruben Zavala Garcia was not located during an overnight search that included deputies, detectives, canines and air support.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — On Oct. 23 around 6:30 p.m., an inmate escaped custody while doing supervised work outside the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe.

38-year-old Ruben Zavala Garcia was not found during an overnight search.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, Garcia was in custody for multiple charges including domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment burglary and a violation of probation.

He was in custody with bail and has not been convicted or sentenced for his charges, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

The victim in Garcia's criminal case is aware of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Garcia is 5'11" and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jail uniform with a short sleeve shirt and long pants. Garcia has tattoos on his forearms reading "Genevieve Zavala."

The sheriff's office said in the post they searched the South Lake Tahoe area with deputies, detectives, canines and air support, but were unable to locate Garcia.

According to the sheriff's office, there is a warrant for Garcias' arrest.

Anyone with more information can contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (530) 621-6600.

