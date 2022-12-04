x
Crime

Inmate who walked away from work camp in Solano County back in custody

Officials said Mejia will also be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program.

LOS ANGELES — An inmate who walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County was caught in Los Angeles County Saturday.

Raul Mejia, 22, allegedly walked away from the inmate work camp back on Dec. 1. He was admitted from Los Angeles County on Aug. 2, 2022 to serve seven years and eight months for discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, stalking, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.

He was ultimately found by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents Saturday around 5:45 p.m. Officials said he was apprehended without incident.

He was taken to California Institution for Men, and he'll be referred to a district attorney for consideration of escape charges. Mejia will also be ineligible to participate in the fire camp program.

