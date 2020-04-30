Instagram 'daredevils' trespassing onto Foresthill Bridge could land $2,000 fine

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is calling these Instagram and TikTok videos "evidence."

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — What some on social media are calling a great social media opportunity for their Instagram is being called "evidence" by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they've cited 20 people in less than two weeks for trespassing onto Foresthill Bridge. The criticism refers to the girders and the catwalk underneath the bridge. Authorities warned about its safety and reminded people that a young woman fell while taking a selfie a couple of years ago.

"We’ve seen the videos on Instagram and TikTok, and some people think it’s 'cool' to showcase themselves trespassing in action, believing it’s a great opportunity for a social media post. We have another term we use for these pictures and videos: EVIDENCE," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

A stay at home order is still in effect, and the sheriff's office said the order doesn't mean that people can trespass into isolated areas to practice social distancing while putting yourself and others in danger

The sheriff's office warned that if someone is on a portion Foresthill Bridge where they aren't allowed, then they could get a citation, potentially fining them up to $2,000 and/or six months in jail. Trespassing carries a fine of $1,000 and/or six months in jail.

