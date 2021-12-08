16-year-old student accused of threatening Lincoln high school over social media, police say

Lincoln police said they learned of someone posting images and video saying a school shooting might happen at the Twelve Bridges High School.

LINCOLN, Calif. — A 16-year-old Twelve Bridges High School student is accused of posting social media threats against his high school on Tuesday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said they learned of someone posting images and video saying a school shooting might happen at Twelve Bridges High School. They later learned of the student's identity who created the social media threats.

It is not clear exactly what the video and pictures were. They were not released by the Lincoln Police Department.

The student was arrested and booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall on Wednesday where he faces a felony charge of making criminal threats. Police did not find the student had any guns or other weapons.

The student's identity was not released because he is underage.

The Twelves Bridges High School student is not the only person who was arrested for making threats on social media against their school in the Greater Sacramento area within the same week.

Two 16-year-old students were arrested on Wednesday for making threats on Instagram against Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. They both face misdemeanor charges for willfully disturbing any public school or any public school meeting.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-645-4073.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9