Interstate 80 shutdown in North Sacramento following shooting near Madison Ave.

Authorities said the highway will be closed entirely for the next 30 minutes to an hour while investigators comb over the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are shutting down Interstate 80 in both directions in North Sacramento after a reported shooting on the highway, Wednesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), two vehicles heading westbound on I-80 got into some kind of altercation. As the vehicles approached the Madison Avenue exit, someone in one of the cars, a dark-colored sedan, shot into the other vehicle, a green minivan, CHP said.

One person in the minivan was struck. That person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not identified the shooting victim nor have they said what led to the shooting.

Westbound 80 at the Madison Ave over crossing will be closed for approximately 30 mins to an hour to investigate a possible shooting. No threat to public safety is known at this time. Please seek an alternative route. — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) September 3, 2020