Homicide investigation leads arrest in Stanislaus County

The suspect has been booked on murder charges with no bail, the victim has not yet identified.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest was made by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department detectives in the homicide which took place just outside of Riverbank on Highway 108 on early afternoon on Thursday.

The sheriff's department identified 42-year-old Riverbank resident Jose Valencia as the suspect. Valencia was booked into the Public Safety Center on charges for the killing with a no-bail status until his arraignment.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Riverbank resident Jose Valencia.

The victim, fatally shot by gunfire, has been yet to be identified.

Anyone with information on the death can contact the sheriff's office at 209-552-2468.