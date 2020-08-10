Investigation started after man dies in custody of Stockton Police

The incident started as a disturbance call around 7 a.m. at a store in the 10700 block of Trinity Parkway in Northern Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man died while in the custody of Stockton Police early Thursday morning.

The incident started as a disturbance call around 7 a.m. at a store in the 10700 block of Trinity Parkway in Northern Stockton near a McDonalds and Wendy's. According to the report, a man was inside the store threatening an employee with a bottle. Officers soon arrived and got the man to come outside and sit down.

Not long after he sat down, police said the man suddenly jumped up and took off running. Officers quickly tackled him to the ground and took him into custody, police said. While he was in custody, police said he continued to resist and eventually stopped breathing.

It is unclear what techniques officers used to subdue the man and, so far, no surveillance or bodycam footage of the incident has been released.

After the man stopped breathing, an officer tried to perform CPR before medics arrived and took over medical aid. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man has not been released.

Because of this incident, the Stockton Police Department began a “county-wide incident investigation” including the cooperation of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Department of Justice.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available, investigators said.

