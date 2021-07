Few details are available but police are investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Grant Line Road and Wilton Road.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An investigation into a reported shooting is underway in Elk Grove Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Elk Grove Police Department said officers were in the area of Grant Line Road and Wilton Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

Few details are available at this time, but police said there was no active threat to the community.

ABC10 reached out to Elk Grove Police Department for more information, but the message was not immediately returned.