x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Investigation underway after shooting in Sacramento

A neighbor said a bullet flew into her child's bedroom and into the bathroom. No injuries were reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police said there were no injuries after a reported shooting during a large gathering in Sacramento.

Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of O'Neil Way and 21st Street after getting a call of shots fired. A large police presence was in the area for the investigation.

Michelle Tebbs, a neighbor in the area, told ABC10 that a bullet went through her 13-year-old child’s bedroom and into their bathroom. She said no one was in the room when the shots were fired.

Credit: ABC10kxtv
Police investigate a reported shooting that happened during a large gathering in Sacramento.

READ ALSO: 

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.