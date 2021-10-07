Investigation underway after shooting in Sacramento

A neighbor said a bullet flew into her child's bedroom and into the bathroom. No injuries were reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police said there were no injuries after a reported shooting during a large gathering in Sacramento.

Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of O'Neil Way and 21st Street after getting a call of shots fired. A large police presence was in the area for the investigation.

Michelle Tebbs, a neighbor in the area, told ABC10 that a bullet went through her 13-year-old child’s bedroom and into their bathroom. She said no one was in the room when the shots were fired.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: