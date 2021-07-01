Investigators ID woman killed while allegedly trying to break into Modesto home

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Pearl Fierro, 32, was a Modesto resident. Investigators have not said why she was at the home.

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities in Stanislaus County have identified the woman shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Modesto home Tuesday night as 32-year-old Pearl Fierro.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Fierro was a Modesto resident. Investigators have not said why Fierro was at the home.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz said detectives are still investigating the home invasion, which happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at a home along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue in Modesto.

According to investigators, an elderly couple that lived at the home called neighbors for help, then "armed themselves with a firearm to defend their property and told the woman to keep away."

The homeowners continued to warn the woman, who deputies said kept trying to break into the home while threatening to kill the couple. It was then that the elderly woman homeowner shot at the woman. The suspect was able to break into one of the couple's cars, where she eventually died.

No arrests have been made as law enforcement says the early investigation "points to this being an act of self-defense."

No other details have been released. Authorities have not released the identities of the homeowners.

