Ione double homicide suspect sentenced to 50 years to life

Dante Campbell was convicted of murdering Trinity Johnson and Deborah Meredith, according to Amador County District Attorney's officials.

IONE, Calif. — A 49-year-old Ione man was sentenced to 50 years to life for the murder of two women on Thursday, according to the Amador County District Attorney's Office.

Dante Campbell was accused of killing Trinity Johnson and Deborah Meredith in February.

Johnson's family members wrote a statement sharing how much they lost after her death, saying they will never get to hear her laugh or her voice again. One of Meredith's children also said how much a single action devastated them.

"(Meredith) would give the clothes off her back for strangers, even tried to be Dante's (Campbell's) friend and he killed her," Meredith's unnamed child's statement reads. "Killed her and hurt so many with just one action. Something that can never be undone."

Campbell allegedly told an Amador County Sheriff's sergeant that he planned to kill Johnson at least two weeks before her death. He told authorities that he lured Meredith to his property because she knew he murdered Johnson, even saying it was "better to have two murders under you than one."

Johnson was dating Campbell when they both got into an argument on Christmas day when she came to his home with another man. The following day was the last anyone reported seeing her alive, which is when she told Campbell that she wanted to leave him.



Johnson's body was found inside a storage lot in Ione in a travel trailer on Feb. 11. She was wrapped in an inflatable mattress that was inside a plastic tote, secured with duct tape. According to an autopsy, she was stabbed to death.

Meredith's ex-husband reported her missing to Amador County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 11. Law enforcement learned that she and Campbell leased a storage unit on Feb. 9, where they found her body. She was in a plastic tote secured with tape after she was stabbed to death.

Investigators found a machinist scraper at the crime scene that was used to kill both women.

Amador County District Attorney's officials said Campbell had a list of "people who had to die," but it is unclear how many and who was on it.

Campbell initially pled not guilty in February for the double murders. He claimed Johnson was spotted at a Walmart after her body was reportedly found and that everyone had been tricked.

