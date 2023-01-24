Ione man accused of possessing child pornography

Police say the investigation, and subsequent search warrant, resulted in evidence of "possession of images that depicted children engaging in sexual acts."

IONE, Calif. — Ione Police Department arrested an Ione resident Tuesday after a months long investigation into a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children.

The investigation started in Oct. last year and after three months, a search warrant was granted for 27-year-old Anthony Doolin's home. Officials showed up to 1400 W. Marlette Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday to serve the warrant and interview Doolin.

The investigation, and subsequent search warrant, resulted in evidence of "possession of images that depicted children engaging in sexual acts," according to officials.

Multiple computers, phones and other electronic devices were taken as evidence.

The Ione Police Department worked alongside the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and Amador County District Attorney.

No further information is available.