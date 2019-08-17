SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keymontae Lindsey will be sentenced on Monday, August 19 after he was found guilty of three charges related to the 2015 killing of high school football player JJ Clavo.

"Monday is a day of closure for court," Clavo said. "It's not a day of closure for emotions and feelings but it's a day of closure that I never have to be in court again for that matter," said Dr. Nicole Clavo.

Her son Jaulon "JJ" Clavo was killed on November 13, 2015.

RELATED:

"My son and four of his teammates were coming back from Popeye's and they stopped at the three way stop sign," Clavo said. "A young man walked up to the car and shot into the passenger side of the car. My son being the driver was hit in the neck, he was hit in the chest, and his finger tips were blown off. The passenger was shot in the arm - he survived. My son succumbed to his injuries."

Lindsey, now 19, was found guilty of three charges: first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and firing a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

"Not looking forward to hearing what the sentence is cause it's not gonna be what I want," Clavo said. "Right, wrong, or indifferent for the time I think he should receive, so it will be disappointing as well."

Lindsey was 15 at the time of the crime. He has bounced around between adult and juvenile court due to Senate Bill 1391, which became effective Jan. 1, 2019 and bars minors under the age of 16 to be tried as adults in California.

This summer she helped organized a community summer program at the Robertson Community Center to help give teens something to do on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays.

The program is located a block away from where her son was killed.

"It's important because it provides the safe haven for kids during the summer when they're out of school," Clavo said. "It's also less than a block from where my son was murdered so it has it a real meaning to be able to stand in this place and be able to look from here to down the street where my son was actually gunned downed at."

She says the work she's been doing is for her son and others.

"I think since day one I've been in the battle," Clavo said. "Trying to just fight for those who did not have the strength to stand up after their child's murder and stand up to those who did and stand behind them and support them."

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits