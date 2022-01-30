x
Crime

Police sergeant accused of domestic battery, assault with firearm, Amador County deputies say

The Amador County Sheriff's office said there was probable cause to arrest the sergeant on multiple charges.

JACKSON, California — The Amador County Sheriff's Office said a Jackson Police Department sergeant is facing accusations that include domestic battery and assault with a firearm.

Deputies identified the sergeant as Rachel Butler. 

Deputies said they got a call from Butler's wife on Jan. 26 around 10:46 p.m. that led to the allegations. 

"After speaking with the victim, it was determined that probable cause existed to arrest Butler for domestic battery, criminal threats, and assault with a firearm," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Deputies said Butler might have gone to Oklahoma. No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

