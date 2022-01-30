Police sergeant accused of domestic battery, assault with firearm, Amador County deputies say

JACKSON, California — The Amador County Sheriff's Office said a Jackson Police Department sergeant is facing accusations that include domestic battery and assault with a firearm.
Deputies identified the sergeant as Rachel Butler.
Deputies said they got a call from Butler's wife on Jan. 26 around 10:46 p.m. that led to the allegations.
"After speaking with the victim, it was determined that probable cause existed to arrest Butler for domestic battery, criminal threats, and assault with a firearm," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Deputies said Butler might have gone to Oklahoma. No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
