Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman says that multiple people are dead following a shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Multiple people are dead following a shooting at a Dollar General store on Kings Road in Jacksonville, according to Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman.

For much of the afternoon, there has been a heavy police presence located near King Road and North Canal Street on Jacksonville's Westside.

Mayor Donna Deegan and State Rep. Angie Nixon were also on the scene. "It's a heartbreaking this for our community," Deegan said. "It's awful and it has happened in this community way too many times."

Deegan and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters have scheduled a media briefing.

Edward Waters University issued a "campus-wide stay in place order" for students.

"Students are being kept in their residence halls through the afternoon until the scene is cleared," the school wrote on Facebook.

The police scene includes over 10 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cars, a helicopter in the air and JFRD personnel are present.

In addition, around 1:57 p.m., a SWAT truck has arrived on scene and SWAT officers are walking around with their guns drawn.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Saturday's mass shooting comes five years to the day four people were killed in a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Jacksonville city council Rahman Johnson and Ju’Coby Pittman holding a community prayer on Kings Rd after a shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SRxPxfhGZf — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) August 26, 2023