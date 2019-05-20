ELK GROVE, Calif. — Ten days after the Netflix show documenting the lives of women in Sacramento County Jail was released, Megan Hawkins, known to many as Monster, was arrested for multiple charges by the Elk Grove Police Department on May 17.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they responded Friday to suspicious activity at a bank on the 9100 block of Bruceville Road, which is near the intersection of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard.

Police said a representative from the bank called to report that Hawkins was trying to open a checking and savings account under a false identity based on another witness recognizing her from the Netflix series "Jailbirds." The show gives viewers an inside look at life for women held at Sacramento County Jail.

Megan "Monster" Hawkins, known from Netflix series "Jailbirds", was arrested May 20, 2019, on multiple charges.

Hawkins, 29, left the scene before officers arrived. Elk Grove Police said they found her a short distance away in a stolen vehicle and detained her.

Police said a search of the stolen vehicle and Hawkins' property resulted in finding several credit cards in different people's name and drugs.

Hawkins was then booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of unlawful use of personal identifying information, theft and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, purchase or receipt of a stolen vehicle, violating the terms of probation, unlawful possession of controlled substances and make, alters, forges check bond, bank bill.

Her bail is set at $10,000, and she is in custody of Sacramento County Jail as of May 20, according to jail records. Her next court date is set for Tuesday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m.

Hawkins said in the Netflix series that she served 180 days in Sacramento County Jail for grand theft auto, transporting narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, check fraud and committing a felony while on bail. She said she had 13 pounds of marijuana and 65 grams of methamphetamine at the time of her previous arrest. Hawkins was released from this sentence in 2018 while the series was being filmed.

The Netflix series ended Hawkins' story on a positive note. CBS Sacramento spoke with Hawkins the day of the series' release while she was still out of jail. Hawkins told CBS that she wanted to help stop others from making similar decisions.

