Man arrested in hit-and-run death of 15-year-old James Rabara in Suisun City, police say

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he hit and killed a 15-year-old James Rabara in Suisun City.

The Suisun City Police Department made the announcement Monday afternoon. Authorities booked Clarence Earl Johnson, Fairfield, into Solano County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

Rabara was hit near Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. May 14. Officers found the teenager with major injuries that he would ultimately die from.

Rabara's parents said he was only two blocks away from home when he was hit. His mother Jeanette Anunciacion said he wasn't alone in his final moments, crediting a good Samaritan who stayed by his side and called 911 to get him help.

“He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve this," James Rabara Sr. told ABC10. "He was my junior. He was my firstborn son. What I would give up to just be able to tell him that 'I love you' one more time and let him know that I'm so proud of you.”

