Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper

"I want her to be remembered as Janiah Johnson, Niah J, the girl who was fierce, the girl who's freaking words are unmatched."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas.

Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues.

"It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're going through this. It's unbelievable that it's been this many days with no justice or no updates,” said Taraejhana Gray, her sister. "She was a really sweet person. She was very kind and loving, and she's always wanted the best for everyone. She was a really great person."

Gray said Johnson had recently moved to Sacramento to try and further her rap career in a place where she felt like she had a lot of support.

"She was a show stopper. She was definitely a go-getter,” Gray said. "She honestly helped a lot of people who liked to rap and write. She would let them know 'It's your time to shine. Go ahead and put that out there'"

Johnson was killed just one week after celebrating her 22nd birthday, according to Gray.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department to try and get more information about the case and a suspect description, however police say there is no update to provide at this time. The investigation remains active and detectives continue to follow-up on the circumstances of the incident.

"I want her to be remembered as Janiah Johnson, Niah J, the girl who was fierce, the girl who's freaking words are unmatched. I want her to still keep being that light in peoples lives like she was,” Gray said. "She didn't deserve to die like that. She didn't deserve to go through that. She didn't deserve to be neglected. She didn't deserve any of that."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Johnson’s family with funeral expenses.

