Video released of crime spree, man shot by deputy in Stanislaus County

In a video news release, the sheriff's office shared Ring footage, surveillance footage, helicopter footage and body camera footage of several crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A new video was released Monday of an approximately 16-hour crime spree that ended with a deputy shooting a man in Stanislaus County.

In a video news release, the sheriff's office shared Ring footage, surveillance footage, helicopter footage and body camera footage of several crimes.

The crime spree started in the 3000 block of West Keyes Road around 1 a.m. Sept. 22.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, Jason Dingler, 43 of Merced, burglarized a home. Dingler allegedly stole a gun from the home which deputies say he used around 5:30 p.m. to carjack a Ford pickup truck in the 5000 block of Muncy Road in Modesto.

Minutes after the carjacking, at around 5:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said Dingler stole a beer from a One-Stop Market in the town of Grayson.

Around 5:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen truck at the intersection of Highway 33 and Grayson Road. Multiple deputies went to the area to try to stop the truck, but officials say Dingler sped away leading law enforcement on an 11-mile chase. The chase ended when Dingler crashed.

Dingler left the car and headed southbound into an orchard. The sheriff's office said Dingler shot at them multiple times. He shot again at deputies around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Dingler then pointed a gun at the helicopter.

Around 6:15 p.m., deputies made an announcement to surrender. Dingler then fired additional gunshots, hitting a patrol vehicle. He started heading toward the deputies.

Two Stanislaus County deputies shot at Dingler around 6:30 p.m. after officials said he started approaching the deputies while holding the gun in his hand.

Dingler was taken into custody around 6:45 p.m. He is in critical, but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a hospital.

The sheriff's office said they recovered the gun that Dingler used to shoot at them. Investigators believe the handgun is the same one that was stolen from the home and used during several of the crimes from that day.

No deputies or officers were injured during the chase or shooting, according to the sheriff's office. During the chase, Dingler hit another car and the driver had moderate injuries.

Dingler was arrested on suspicion of burglary, carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, brandishing a firearm, evading a peace officer, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and attempted murder.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office are conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into the crime spree and shooting.

The full video from Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is available HERE.