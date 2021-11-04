Sacramento man arrested, accused of being 'Cloverleaf Rapist'

40-year-old JD Wallace Simien was arrested and is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been arrested for a series of sexual assaults in northern Sacramento that happened between 2013-2014.

Forty-year-old JD Wallace Simien was arrested and is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is being charged with rape, oral copulation, robbery and kidnapping someone to commit another crime.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said during the investigation, the suspect was referred to as the "Cloverleaf Rapist" because many of the assaults happened near freeway entrances and exits, resembling a cloverleaf pattern.

Investigators said the cases went cold and weren't solved until recently.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office used Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG), which led them to Simien.

This is the same technology that was used to identify Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist.

IGG, which is also referred to as forensic genealogy, uses DNA from direct-to-consumer companies, such as 23&Me.

23&Me's website states that it may be required to share information with law enforcement in compliance with a "valid court order, subpoena, or search warrant for genetic or personal information."

Simien is set to appear in court for his arrangement on Nov. 8. This will be the sixth IGG case prosecuted in Sacramento County.

The district attorney's office said they do not anticipate any more arrests in this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sexual Assaults Office at (916) 874-3918.

