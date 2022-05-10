Do you recognize this jewelry? San Joaquin County cold case investigators need ID on found items

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Unsolved Homicide/Missing Persons Unit is trying to identify personal items found in a well in 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Cold Case Investigations Unit need help identifying jewelry and other seemingly personal items they found in a well about 10 years ago.

The items have not been positively linked to any recovered victims, but detectives say they could possibly belong to an unknown victim.

If anyone recognizes the jewelry or other items seen in the photos provided by the county sheriff's office, they are encouraged to contact the Cold Case Investigations Unit.

Detectives also encourage people to contact them if they remember a woman who disappeared in the 1980s or 1990s.

You can contact the Cold Case Investigations Unit at 209-468-5087; send an email to: coldcase@sjgov.org or submit via: https://www.sjsheriff.org/tip411/