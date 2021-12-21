Men with sledgehammers steal jewelry in Tracy mall smash-and-grab, police say

Little is known about the suspects at this time, but police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

TRACY, Calif. — Police say thieves ran off with jewelry in a smash-and-grab robbery at the West Valley Mall in Tracy Tuesday night.

Tracy Police Department responded to the mall around 8:17 p.m. after a reported jewelry store robbery. Police said three to four black men with sledgehammers broke the store display case and ran off with the jewelry.

Little is known about the suspects at this time, but police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

While there were initial reports of shots fired, police say what people heard was the sound of the glass being smashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: