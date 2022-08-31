Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

The 57-year-old man was the 37th homicide in Stockton this year.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident.

Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds along the 600 block of Oak Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details surrounding the killing and what led up to it have been released at this time. Costa's death became the 37th homicide in Stockton this year.

Those with information are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

