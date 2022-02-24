Sacramento substitute teacher arrested at preschool after alleged sexual battery in Napa

Napa police say they made the arrest at the school because the suspect didn't have a home address.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento teacher is accused of sexual battery, Napa police announced Thursday.

Napa police say 55-year-old John Robert Davidson of Sacramento was arrested on February 17 after an investigation into an incident that happened last year at a Napa business.

Police say detectives arrested Davidson at Robla Preschool in Sacramento where he was working as a substitute teacher in a special education class.

Napa police say Davidson tried to kiss and grab the breast of a woman inside a Redwood Road business on August 25.

Police say they were able to identify Davidson through surveillance footage connecting him to a rental vehicle. Police say Davidson doesn't have a criminal history and they are unaware of any similar instances involving him.

Detectives say they learned from Sonoma County Sheriff reports that Davidson vandalized a classroom that he oversaw as a substitute teacher the day he traveled to Napa, and was fired the next day.

The Robla School District says it was contacted by Napa Police Department officials to alert them detectives would be taking Davidson into custody at the school because they had no home address for him.

Superintendent Ruben Reyes said on Thursday that Davidson worked on their campuses through a third-party company, Soliant.

He also said all necessary background checks were conducted on the substitute teacher before he was allowed to have contact with students.

A records search revealed the recently-fired educator applied for teaching jobs around Sacramento.

