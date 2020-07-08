x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

crime

2 arrested for identity theft of Yolo County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty

Dawn Faulk, 50, and Jensen Faulk, 61, were arrested for attempting to cash benefits mailed to the family of Deputy Tony Diaz who was shot in 2008.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Thursday for allegedly trying to cash benefit checks of a deputy killed in the line of duty more than 10 years ago.

The sheriff's office was notified of the attempt in April when the county's insurance provider reported a possible attempt to fraudulently cash benefit checks that had been mailed to family members of Deputy Tony Diaz, according to a release from the sheriff's office

In 2008, Diaz was shot during a traffic stop Dunnigan, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office memorial page.

Credit: Yolo County Sheriff's Office
Yolo County Sheriff's Deputy Jose Diaz, who was killed during a traffic stop in 2008.

RELATED: High profile in-the-line-of duty-deaths in the Greater Sacramento area

An investigation with the assistance of the Yolo County District Attorney investigators led detectives to Dawn Faulk, 50, and Jensen Faulk, 61, both of Woodland, the statement says. 

A search warrant was issued at a Palm Avenue home in Woodland. 

Detectives arrested Dawn for identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, heroin and for filing a false/fraudulent insurance claim. 

Jensen was arrested for conspiracy to commit identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. 

The sheriff's office said numerous fraudulent credit cards, stolen mail, and false California Identification cards were found along with two of the stolen benefit checks in the name of Deputy Diaz. 

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Rescue Union School District pushes back the start of the school year

Rescue Union School District pushed back the start of the school year by a few days because the software it needed for distance learning was late getting to them.