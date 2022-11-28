Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights.
He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department.
Despite initial reports that he had non-life-threatening injuries, an update from police Friday evening said that he was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.
