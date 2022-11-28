x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento

Police said the 37-year-old man died after being shot near Sacramento City College.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights.

He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department. 

Despite initial reports that he had non-life-threatening injuries, an update from police Friday evening said that he was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

37-year-old shot in Sacramento declared dead in hospital

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out