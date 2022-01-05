Juan Carlos Marquez Vallejo identified as man shot in deadly South Turlock shooting

The shooting happened along Mitchell Road early Sunday morning.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Authorities identified a man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning as Juan Carlos Marquez Vallejo, 40 of Turlock.

Vallejo was killed early Sunday morning in South Turlock. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they found him with a gunshot wound in a home along the 6600 block of South Mitchell Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person, only described as a juvenile, was found in the home with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The age of this victim wasn't released.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective M. Silva at (209) 525-7091, make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.

