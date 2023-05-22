x
Crime

Juan Pacheco identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

Pacheco was killed in the shooting on Scotts Avenue and Aurora Street May 20.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly daylight shooting in Stockton as 45-year-old Juan Pacheco.

The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim's identity with ABC10 Monday.

Pacheco was killed in the shooting on Scotts Avenue and Aurora Street May 20. He was found with gunshot wounds and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. 

