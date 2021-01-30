Judge denies placement of sexually violent predator in Galt

Humboldt, Tehama, and San Diego counties have also opposed attempts to place Cooley in their neighborhoods.

GALT, Calif. — A judge has denied a sexually violent predator from moving to Galt, said police in a Facebook post.

According to the Galt Police Department, a Humboldt County Superior Court held a hearing to discuss the placement of Joshua Cooley on Friday. The judge in the case later ruled against the placement of Cooley in Galt.

In 2002, Cooley was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl, according to Casetext. In 2007, he provided alcohol to two 12-year-old girls, brought them to his home, then "made out" with a teenage girl. He went back in custody for a year following the parole violation.

"Thank you to those who took the time to submit their comments/concerns regarding Cooley," said the police department on Facebook. "This is another great example of our small town community coming together when support is needed."

