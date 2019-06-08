SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The teen accused of killing high school football player Jaulon "JJ" Clavo in 2015 was found guilty Monday.

Keymontae Lindsey faced three charges: First-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm and firing a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle. In court Monday afternoon, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet declared Lindsey guilty of all three.

On November 13, 2015, Clavo, 17, was on his way back to Grant High School with his football teammate, Malik Johnson, after they got food between the end of the school day and a playoff game. It was while they were driving back to campus that Clavo was shot and killed.

Lindsey was arrested the day after Clavo's death after a weapon was found in his car during a traffic stop. Initially, he was booked into juvenile hall on a weapon charge. An investigation later found Lindsey's gun was connected to Clavo's shooting, according to Sacramento Police.

Lindsey was 15 when he was arrested and is now 18. He has bounced back and forth between adult and juvenile court due to Senate Bill 1391.

His sentencing date is set for 1:30 p.m. on August 19. The judge added a gang enhancement that could impact his punishment.

