x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

crime

19 dead, nearly 600 arrested for DUI so far over July 4th weekend, CHP says

The number of deaths rose nearly four times higher from the morning of July 4th.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the course of a couple days, the California Highway Patrol said they've seen 19 deaths and 585 busts for DUI.

The numbers come from CHP's Maximum Enforcement Period, which began July 3 at 6 p.m. and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearly four times more people died on the roadway since the last update on July 4th, which reflected 5 deaths and 234 DUI arrests.

CHP is advising people traveling to do so safely.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: 

Lathrop High School shows ‘deadly’ DUI dramatization to students