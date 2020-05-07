19 dead, nearly 600 arrested for DUI so far over July 4th weekend, CHP says

The number of deaths rose nearly four times higher from the morning of July 4th.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the course of a couple days, the California Highway Patrol said they've seen 19 deaths and 585 busts for DUI.

The numbers come from CHP's Maximum Enforcement Period, which began July 3 at 6 p.m. and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearly four times more people died on the roadway since the last update on July 4th, which reflected 5 deaths and 234 DUI arrests.

CHP is advising people traveling to do so safely.

