19 dead, nearly 600 arrested for DUI so far over July 4th weekend, CHP says

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the course of a couple days, the California Highway Patrol said they've seen 19 deaths and 585 busts for DUI.
The numbers come from CHP's Maximum Enforcement Period, which began July 3 at 6 p.m. and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
Nearly four times more people died on the roadway since the last update on July 4th, which reflected 5 deaths and 234 DUI arrests.
CHP is advising people traveling to do so safely.
