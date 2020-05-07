July 4th shooting leaves man dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a homicide where a 38-year-old man was gunned down on July 4th.
Officers responded to a call of a man down on the 8000 block of Albany Drive, not far from Hammer Lane, around 8:40 p.m.
Police said the man had a single gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.
