Protesters tear down Junipero Serra statue at Capitol grounds, CHP says

California Highway Patrol said protesters pulled the statue down in an apparent act of vandalism.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A statue of a Spanish missionary was torn down during a July 4th protest, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The state was a tribute to Father Junipero Serra, a priest who led the development of the California mission system in 1768, according to the Capitol Hill Museum. The statue was erected in 1965 at Capitol Park.

Officials said roughly 200 protesters march on Sacramento's streets around 9 p.m. and eventually moved onto the Capitol grounds near the Serra statue.

Officials said some group members started to hit, spray paint, and also tried to set it on fire.

According to CHP, the protesters used heavy duty tow straps to pull the statue down in what they called an apparent planned act of vandalism.

In a video filmed by Black Zebra Productions, group members can be seen spraying the statue with both paint and fire before ripping it down and stepping on it.

MORE ON JUNIPERO SERRA:

Policed dispersed the crowd and are investigating the incident to find the people responsible. The statue is no longer at the scene.

Serra's legacy with the mission system is not without controversy. According to Stanford University, the mission system that was established by Serra also led to harm and violence on Native Americans.

Anyone with information can call CHP's Capitol Protection Section at 916-341-4740.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter