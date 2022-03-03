Phillip Lee Wilson found guilty for murder, rape of Robin Brooks in Sacramento County 40 years ago

Jury deliberations had been going on since March 4. Brooks was killed roughly 40 years ago.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — After 40 years of waiting for justice, the family and friends of Robin Brooks have found it.

On Wednesday, a jury found Phillip Lee Wilson guilty in the murder and special circumstance of rape of a Sacramento County woman.

Closing arguments for the trial started on March 4 with jury deliberations starting not long afterward.

Wilson, the man at the center of the case, was arrested in 2020 after genetic genealogy testing led detectives to him. DNA in the form of semen and blood from the crime scene was used to help detectives.

Public Defender Thomas Clinkenbeard argued that Wilson had a consensual relationship with Brooks and someone else killed her, pointing to a man named Norbert Holston, who is no longer alive. At the time of Brooks' death, Holston was the boyfriend of her sister Maria at the time.

The guilty verdict from the jury came Wednesday afternoon, which also happens to be Wilson's birthday, as Brooks' family and friend waited in the courtroom. Brooks' sister has been in the courtroom every day since the trial began.

"There is justice in the world, and he will spend all his birthdays now in prison. I wish we found him earlier, but finally, justice has been done," said cold case detective Micki Links.

The defendant, Phillip Lee Wilson, is sitting with his hands crossed on his head, looking down. Jury is not in the courtroom yet.



Robin Brooks' sister and former friends are here as well. — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) March 9, 2022