Jury selection underway for competency trial of suspected Davis stabber

If all 12 jurors find Dominguez incompetent to stand trial, he will be evaluated for treatment at a state facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — Jury selection is underway in the competency trial of Carlos Dominguez.

Dominguez is the former UC Davis student accused accused of stabbing three people in Davis, killing two of them. A dozen jurors were sworn in Monday after being asked multiple questions about if they can be impartial.

Dominguez showed no emotion and stared straight ahead throughout the first day of the trial.

Jury candidates were asked where they live, who they live with, their occupation and if they felt they could be fair in the trial.

The competency trial comes after a doctor found Dominguez not competent to stand trial, something the prosecuting attorney is disputing.

Jurors will have to decide if the former UC Davis student is competent to stand trial. They are not determining his guilt in connection with the stabbings.

The judge also made it clear that jurors aren’t deciding on the death penalty.

If all 12 jurors find Dominguez incompetent to stand trial, he will be evaluated for treatment at a state facility.

Attorneys still have to select four alternate jurors. The trial is expected to continue every day this week.

WATCH ALSO: