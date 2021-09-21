Man sentenced 25 years to life for killing his girlfriend in Meadow Vista

Justin Rose was sentenced Monday for the killing of Sarah Rose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Meadow Vista man will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend in October 2019. The Placer County District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing Monday almost two years after the crime took place.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Justin Rose was sentenced to 25 years to life for the premeditated murder of Sarah Rose. Officials said that on the day of the crime, Justin shot Sarah in the abdomen and used a knife to slash her throat. He then left the scene but was later arrested. As for Sarah, she was rushed to a local hospital but didn't survive.

Over a year later in August 2021, Justin entered a guilty plea to premeditated first-degree murder.

"After hearing from the family and friends of Sarah Rose, it is clear that she was an amazing young woman who was deeply loved and made this world a better place in her short time here," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ow, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. "While there is nothing that I or anyone can do or say that can undo the Defendant's heinous crime, I hope that today's sentence brings them some semblance of justice."

On September 20, 2021, Justin Rose, age 30, was sentenced to 25 years to life in the California Department of... Posted by Placer County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9