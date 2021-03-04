2 juveniles stabbed inside of Modesto theater's lobby days after re-opening

Two groups, with a total of nine minors, were in a fight inside of Brenden Theater's lobby when the alleged stabbing took place.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two were stabbed after a fight in the Brenden Theatre’s lobby in Modesto on Friday evening, according to Modesto Police Lt. Brian Kleiber.

Kleiber told ABC10 there were two groups involved with nine people total. Two boys from one of the groups had knives on them. One stabbing victim was injured in the arm and the other was wounded in his hip area. They both have non-life-threatening injuries

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Police arrested the two suspects almost three hours later. Kleiber said they were both 13 years old.

According to Brenden Threatre's Facebook post, they have been opened since March 31. Stanislaus County is currently in the red tier, which allows movie theaters to re-open with a capacity of 50% or 200 people, or whichever is less.