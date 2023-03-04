DA: K Street shootout suspects won't be facing the death penalty

Officials are seeking life imprisonment without parole.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The three suspects in the deadly K Street shootout could wind up in prison with a life sentence, but they won't be facing the death penalty, according to Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The shootout was gang-related, leaving 12 people wounded and six dead on April 3, 2022, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Documents filed on April 15 by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office show that Hoye-Lucchesi, Harris, and Turner were affiliated with gangs.

The suspects Mtula Payton, Smiley Martin and Dandre Martin face murder charges in connection to the shooting.

As the case continues in court, Chief Deputy District Attorney Scott Triplett said the district attorney's office is not seeking the death penalty for any of the suspects.

“After a lengthy deliberative process, consultation with the victims’ families, taking into consideration all the facts and circumstances of the offense, as well as the applicable statutory and decision law of this state, the District Attorney’s Office has decided not to seek the death penalty but to instead seek life imprisonment without the possibility of parole," said Triplett.

