K Street shootout bringing attention inmate early releases

A bill addressing early releases did not make it out of the Public Safety Committee, but the chairman did acknowledge the bill has merit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — April marks one year since the deadly K Street shootout in Sacramento, and the case is bringing new attention to the early release of inmates on good behavior.

“There have been a number of inmates who have been released under mysterious circumstances," said Morgan Gire, Placer County District Attorney. "They have been granted early release and extra credits in complete secrecy and without any transparency. Some of those inmates have gone on to commit very heinous crimes and the community demanded answers.”

For example, Smiley Allen Martin was arrested in connection to the K Street shooting in downtown Sacramento less than two months after being released early from prison.

Martin was released less than halfway through his 10-year sentence for another crime. He was classified as a non-violent offender despite a conviction of beating his girlfriend.

Due to the "non-violent" status, he was allowed to earn credits toward early release.

Gire went before the California Public Safety Committee to push AB1260.

“AB1260 was a bill designed to provide transparency to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Specifically, AB1260 requires CDCR to disclose how the credits they award inmates pursuant to Prop 57, and when they provide for credits that result in the early release of inmates. They’re required to notify the DA’s office of that early release of an inmate so that we can communicate that to victims and next of kin,” said Gire.

The bill did not make it out of the Public Safety Committee, but the chairman did acknowledge the bill has merit.

“I honestly believe CDCR has to be more accountable and especially transparent,” said Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer.

Gire said there was discussion about transparency with CDCR and the need to protect some of an inmate's privacy.

The bill was granted reconsideration, which means they are allowed to make changes and come back with an amended bill.

“We’re allowed to amend it, and see if we can work with the opposition, and the committee, to see if we can come up with something that will work for everyone,” said Gire.

