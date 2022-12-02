'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later

Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives, community members who were there are reflecting on how nightlife has changed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed.

"These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and podcaster Wynton Griffiths. "It’s changed. The times have changed."

The night of the shooting, a club-goer captured a totally unrelated fight in the same area, when suddenly gunshots rang out in the background.

Fist fights and bar brawls are one thing, but too often nowadays, guns are in the mix. Since the April 3 shootout, two more deadly shootings have happened in the downtown and midtown business areas.

"The vibe has been, people are afraid. People are afraid to go out," Griffiths said.

When ABC10 reached the scene first that morning, Berry Accius, of Voice of the Youth, was there.

"My heart goes out to the families still suffering," said Accius, speaking to ABC10 six months later, still searching for answers.

"I continue to say, 'Alright, cool. You’re doing this, but what’s the long term action, right? Cause it’s almost like putting a band-aid on cancer. The cancer has already spread, so now what are we going to do about it?" Accius said.

Griffiths said the city should place more police units on K Street and other nightlife areas at night as a deterrent. He said it's also important that bar and club-goers clear the sidewalks promptly after a night out.

"Whatever this recent change is, why people are doing this, we need to fix it and turn it around. ASAP." Griffiths said.

