'Never see my baby again' | Families mourn loved ones lost in K Street shooting

On a somber night in Downtown Sacramento, families of the six people shot and killed on April 3, 2022, honored their loved ones

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Under the awning of a jewelry store where some of their loved ones took their last breath, family members came together to honor the six people who were killed in the April 3, 2022 K Street shooting.

"I'm angry. To this very day," said Pamela Harris, the mother of Sergio Harris, one of the men killed in the shooting. "It's been one year today, and I will never forget it as long as I live."

Standing beside her grandchildren, Sergio's daughters, Harris was joined by activists calling for change.

"This is what gun violence does to our community. It is plaguing our community from here across the country," said Leia Schenk, founder of the community organization, Empact.

Activist Stevante Clark called on elected officials to do more.

"I’m sick and tired of every night on the news is another shooting, more community violence, all throughout the city of Sacramento," said Clark.

Overnight, the father of 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander stood beside a memorial honoring her life in the place where she took her last breath.

"I am justice for my daughter," said John Alexander. "I will never see my baby again. All I have is memories, but I'm going to let her memory continue to live to help other victims' families continue to heal."

