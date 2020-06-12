KENNESAW, Ga. — A man who fired a handgun inside a restaurant in Marietta caused a scare on the Kennesaw State University campus Sunday afternoon.
Police say the incident started at a Mexican restaurant near South Marietta Parkway and Cobb Parkway South. After he fired his gun, he ran from the scene.
The KSU Emergency Management department alerted its students and said an "armed intruder" was at the university's Marietta campus.
"Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice," they said at around 2:40 p.m. on Twitter and in an alert to students.
Marietta Police notified Kennesaw State police of the shooting at near the university's Marietta campus, according to a spokesperson.
At nearby Life University, they were also asking students to shelter in place. The campuses are about 1/4 mile from one another.
School officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 50s with a brown jacket, blue jeans, ponytail, dark hair and mustache.
"Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations," KSU said on Twitter about an hour after the incident.
There was some confusion at one point when an alert went out to KSU students saying the incident was on the Marietta campus and NOT the Marietta campus.
It was in fact, on the Marietta campus, a school official confirmed.
Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.