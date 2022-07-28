Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder, evidence tampering in death of Taylor Pomaski, DA says

If convicted, Ware could face between 15 years to life in prison.

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, who went missing in 2021, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members on April 27, 2021. Investigators, at the time, called her disappearance suspicious. One year later, in April, human remains discovered by Texas Equusearch in north Harris County were identified as her.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, the Harris County prosecutor handling this case. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

