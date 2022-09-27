'It's not worth jumping over the counter in bare feet like this crazy chick' | Irate customer attacks workers at Patterson KFC

A woman angry about a drink order allegedly hits a worker and breaks a computer and cash register at the drive-thru window.

PATTERSON, Calif. — A group of fast food workers was attacked at a KFC in Patterson after a customer became angry over her drink order.

It happened Sunday evening at the restaurant on Rogers Road off Interstate 5.

According to an eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, the woman placed an order at the drive-thru saying she didn't want a drink, but when she got to the window to pay, she said she did want a drink.

The misunderstanding incensed her. In turn, she grabbed a "slushee" at the pay window and threw it at the workers. Video clips obtained by ABC10 show her then reach through the window, knocking over the cash register and computer.

She then walked into the restaurant, hopped over the counter and struck an employee in the face, who was a minor, according to the anonymous eyewitness.

Workers in Patterson are attacked by an angry customer. It happened Sunday night at a KFC. One eyewitness wanting to remain anonymous says a worker, who is a minor, was hit in the face. Can you identify her? The story tonight at 5 and 6. @ABC10 #KFCPATTERSONATTACKER pic.twitter.com/hWGmSqJ1Gu — kurtriveratv (@kurtriveratv) September 27, 2022

"Going to a fast food restaurant, if something is wrong with your order, it's not worth jumping over the counter in bare feet like this crazy chick did at KFC," said Patterson resident Lindsay Neal.

"I think she should be held accountable for it. I mean she endangered not only their lives, but the lives of the people that were also in the store," said Arlene Castillo, another Patterson resident.

In a study by fightfor15.org, examining crime statistics and workers at fast food restaurants, from 2017-2020 there were over 77,000 violent or threatening incidents at fast food restaurants in California.

Topping the list of cities with the most incidents: Los Angeles, followed by Stockton and San Francisco.

28-year old Alondra Hernandez is a fast food worker from Oakland. In June, she witnessed a customer attack her manager. The man shattered the plexiglass partition at an Oakland Burger King.

"When he saw that he injured my co-worker's face, he went running," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is now part of SEIU, the union representing fast food workers.

A new Fast Food Labor Council signed into law by Governor Newsom advocates for worker wages and safety.

"I would like to see trained security officers in fast food restaurants and also get trainings on proper protocols that workers should take," Hernandez said speaking through an interpreter.

Workers in the KFC incident said the attacker drove away in a white Lexus.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but so far, there is no positive identification of the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office at 209-525-7114.

