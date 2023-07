A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they were last known to be near Davis.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man who allegedly kidnapped his pregnant wife and threatened to kill her.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the two people are in a black Tesla with a temporary plate reading "CR31G69." The kidnapping was reported around 3:30 p.m.

